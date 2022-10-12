Mupedzanhamo Flea Market Set To Reopen

By A Correspondent- Harare City Council (HCC) has said it is planning to reopen the Mupedzanhamo Flea Market by next week.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the local government authority’s Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Chairperson Councillor Denford Ngadziore said the city fathers were making finals preparations.



Said Ngadziore:

Dear Informal Traders /Stakeholders.

Tuesday 11 October 2022

Many traders have been calling asking me when the City of Harare is going to reopen Mupedzanhamo market. As SMEs Committee we are working with all stakeholders involved and we are in our final preparatory stage to reopen Mupedzanhamo market by next week.

Mupedzanhamo accommodates 1800 traders. Before the year-end, we hope to open Chishawasha grounds market which is supposed to accommodate about 3500 traders.

Councillor Denford Ngadziore City of Harare SMEs Chairperson +263 773 010371, Email [email protected], Twitter @DenfordNgadzior1

This comes amid reports of turf wars between members of the ruling ZANU PF and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members.

Recent clashes on Friday resulted in the death of one man, Onsimo Mavhingire (34) after he was severely assaulted with sticks and wooden poles at Magaba, Mbare on 07 October 2022 at around 1400 hours.

Mavhingire succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack, on 08/10/22 while admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Thirteen (13) people have been arrested in connection with the clashes.

