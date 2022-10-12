Top Zanu PF Official Dies

Spread the love

By-One of the Zanu PF youth league directors Elias Sibanda has died.

Sibanda died early Wednesday of an undisclosed illness.

Originally from Binga, Sibanda was one of the party’s administration directors.

The party said:

He died early this morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after being unwell for some time. His condition reportedly kept deteriorating until he succumbed to an undisclosed ailment in the early hours of Wednesday.

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu confirmed Sibanda’s death saying the party had lost a hardworking cadre. Mpofu said:

He was one of our directors and administration officer. Cde Sibanda was a hardworking young man and his death has dealt a blow to the party.

ZANU PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland North Richard Moyo said Sibanda was a key youth member of the province.

-State media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...