Broke Zanu PF Hikes Membership Fees

By-Zanu PF has hiked membership fees by 300%.

The ruling party increased the membership fee from US$1 to US$3, much to the annoyance of some party members.

The membership cards are renewed annually.

Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha, Tuesday confirmed the new fees. He told NewsDay:

I have never heard any complaint about our membership cards; they are actually in high demand. Those raising the complaints are malicious people. I am even receiving phone calls from people who are demanding our cards. What we are charging is just the cost of the material we are using to produce the cards. They cannot just come from nowhere.

Why would anyone refuse such a simple offer to pay just US$3 for the entire year? We can’t fundraise with that money — those are malicious allegations.

A senior Zanu PF party member said following complaints from some party members, they approached the commissariat department to seek a downward review of the membership fee, according to NewsDay.

The unnamed official said party members believe that the card is too expensive, particularly for those who need to travel to acquire the card.

Meanwhile, Bimha told NewsDay that preparations for the Zanu PF elective congress set for this October were at an advanced stage.

