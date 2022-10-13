Leave President Chamisa Alone, CCC Tells Tsenengamu

By A Correspondent| A CCC youth leader, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, says former Zanu PF stalwart, Godfrey Tsenengamu, has gone off the mark.

Tsenengamu claims CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is too weak to win State power.

According to Chuma, Tsenengamu’s claims are baseless and misguided.

“These are images of @nelsonchamisa when the likes of Godfrey Tsenengamu were still busy in ZANU PF persecuting opposition members. He has been a symbol of resistance to ZANU PF dictatorship all his adult life.

How is this a cowardly act? Nyarai vanhu vakomana,” argued Sarkozy.

