Parcel Rush : Just A Click From Sending Parcels Home

Business Correspondent| The accessibility of the Parcel Rush application is as easy as ABC.

The mobile application enables citizens in the diaspora to send parcels in an efficient way.

Zimbabwean IT star, Lewin Muzvonda, has developed and modified the Parcel Rush for the convenience of citizens at home and abroad.

Zimbabweans in the diaspora can send parcels home through verified travellers for reliability.

The Parcel Rush application platform is safe and reliable.

The IT expert has also developed the Enda Ride mobile application that connects travellers with transporters.

Both applications are available on Google Play information on the applications is also available on Facebook.

“Send parcels with verified travellers or earn from delivering,” Enda Services said in a statement.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.ionic.parcelrush

WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/J8FDKUEDc1j2lSA44Zmg00

Also click below:

https://www.facebook.com/EndaRideApp

