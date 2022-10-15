Inyathi Woman Shot 9 Times As Robbers Got Away With Cash And Cellphone

An Inyathi woman and her relative are lucky to be alive after they were shot multiple times and robbed of US$620 and two cell phones at a mine on Tuesday morning.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province, Inspector Glory Banda, confirmed the incident.

He identified the victims as Edith and Nonhlanhla Ndlovu who are related.

The two women were asleep in a cabin at Lusinga mine when two suspected armed robbers broke in and shot at them before robbing them.

The women work at a tuckshop located within the mine premises.

“It happened on 11 October around 1 AM, the two accused persons are not known, they first shot a bullet through the hole of the cabin at the mine and then they used a metal bar to gain entry,” said Inspector Banda.

He said the suspects robbed the victim of two cell phones, an iPhone and a Hisense and took away US$620.

“They were only given the money after shooting at the two women. One of the criminals shot at them indiscriminately, and it was later discovered after they had gone to Mpilo hospital that Edith had nine bullets in her right arm.… They only got the US$620 and two cell phones and they left but the mine workers had to try to track the robbers and they only discovered that these people had parked their vehicle at Lingo mine, so they drove from Lingo mine towards Bulawayo but now the particulars of the vehicle or type of vehicle are not given,” said Inspector Banda.

He implored members of the public not to fight with armed robbers as they might be killed.Insp Banda also urged companies to install Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) on their premises.

