Mnangagwa Yet To Formally Communicate With Late Ndabaningi Sithole Family Over National Hero Status

Government is yet to consult with the late Ndabaningi Sithole’s family over the nationalist’s hero status and a special gala being organised in his honour in Chipinge, a family spokesperson has told NewsDay Weekender.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently posthumously conferred national hero status on Sithole nearly 22 years after he was buried at a low-key event at his family farm in Mt Selinda, Chipinge, following his fallout with the Zanu PF leadership during the liberation struggle.

On Tuesday, Information ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana announced that the government was planning a music gala to honour Sithole.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) is working on a musical gala to celebrate the life of the late former Zanu leader and national hero, Rev Ndabaningi Sithole.

The gala will be in Chipinge where he hailed from. We will soon provide the actual date and other specifics,” Mangwana tweeted.

However, Sithole’s daughter Sifiso Sithole-Barrow said government had not yet made formal contact with the family.

“Government has not made any formal communication with the family. Once the government contacts the family formally and discussions are held, we will be happy to share with you and others.”she said.

