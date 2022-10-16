Full List Of Nyanga BUS Disaster, Dead And Injured

KILLED 06 (05 FEMALE JUVENILES AND 01 MALE JUVENILE

1. Anesuishe hove a female juvenile aged 14 NR not held of house number 49 Lorein drive,bluffhill Harare cmm she sustained head injuries and died arrival at nyanga district hospital

2. Beyonce Guyo female juvenile aged 15 cmm nr not held of block 42 manna flats cmm madokero cmm harare cmm she sustained head injuries and she died at the spot

3. Anita Manyuka a female juvenile aged 16 cmm nr not held of house number 4358 matidoda park cmm tynward cmm harare cmm she sustained head injuries and fractured left leg and she died at the spot

4. Destiny Dziva a female juvenile aged 14 nr not held of house number 56 sussex road cmm avondale cmm harare cmm she sustained head injuries and she died at the spot

5. Kimberly Tarisai Mutusva a female juvenile aged 15 nr not held of house number 217 chitepo cmm heights cmm harare cmm she sustained head injuries and fractured right leg and she died at the spot.

6. Craig Madanhire a male juvenile no further particulars and he died at the spot

INJURED

1. Allisha Marufu NR unknown aged 15 of house number 879 Kambuzuma Section 3 Harare stop he was complaining of a painful right hand leg stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable

2. Anisha Maseko NR not held of house number 14 Tongogara Avenue, Harare age unknown stop she was complaining of painful left leg and abdominal pains stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is unstable

3. Sharmaine Bhunu NR not held of Washington Avenues, Waterfalls , Harare aged unknown. She sustained a swollen forehead stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is unstable.

4. Miguel Mudzingwa NR unknown of house number 20643 Budiriro 5, Harare aged 13 She was complaining of painful right hand stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is stable.

5. Kundai Makumbe a female juvenile aged 13 of house number 916 Goodhope Westgate Harare. She sustained a swollen left hand. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is stable.

6. Chiza Tendai a male juvenile aged 14 NR not held of house number 398 Addlyn Westgate, Harare stop she sustained bruised elbow stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is stable.

7. Makanaka Shamhu a female juvenile aged 14 NR not held of house number 1605 Sunningdale, Harare, she was complaining of headache. She is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is stable.

8. Makanaka Singende a female juvenile aged 13 NR not held of house number 6932 Gevstein park, Harare. She was complaining of abdominal pains stop same is admitted at nyanga district hospital and her condition is stable.

9. Notando Dondo a female juvenile aged 13 NR not held of house number 14 Tseketsa road Msasa park, Harare. She was complaining of back pains stop same is admitted at Nyanga District hospital and her condition is stable.

10. Makanaka Chikosha a female juvenile aged 16 NR not held, of house number 3764 Kuwadzana 5, Harare. She was complaining of headache stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is stable.

11. Gracious Makamadze a female juvenile aged 16 NR not held of house number 14534 Madokero Glenview 1, Harare . She was complaining of right leg pains and neck pains stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

12. Nigel Romani a male adult aged 23 NR not held of house number 85235 Westlea Harare. He sustained a painful left shoulder and backache stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

13. Gladys Radzikwa no further particulars stop she sustained multiple fractures stop she was transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. Her condition was unstable.

14. Alisha Hossein a female juvenile aged 13 NR not held of house number 18 Appleyard road, Southerton Harare . She sustained left leg fracture and spinal injuries stop same she was transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital and her condition is unstable.

15. Tapiwa Chelewani a male juvenile aged 14, NR not held of house number 3981 Waterfall, Harare. He was complaining of back pains same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is unstable.

16. Keila Chimusoro a female juvenile aged 15 NR not held of house number 15411 Mount Pleasant, Harare. She sustained bruises on the face. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is stable.

17. Mukudzei Maronda a male juvenile aged 13 NR not held of 9834 Mount Pleasant Harare. He sustained lacerated upper left eye lid and bruised elbow. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is unstable.

18. Christen Mupunga a male juvenile aged 12 NR not held of house number 2724 Tynward North, Harare. He sustained a painful leg and headache . Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

19. Shaine Gono a male juvenile aged 15 NR not held of house number 3718 Tynward North Harare. He sustained bruised left arm and bruised forehead. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

20. Kuzivashe Chamonyonga a female juvenile aged 14 NR not held of house number 3237 Westlea Harare. She sustained bruised face and was complaining of chest pains. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

21. Carmelo Tafadzwa Chingwere a male juvenile aged 12 NR not held of house number 3996 Dande Crescent, Glen norah, Harare. He sustained a bruised left arm and face Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

22. Anotida Vhengere a male juvenile aged 12 NR not held of house number 3687 Waterfalls, Harare. He sustained bruised arms and painful right knee. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

23. Maya Nyasha Telefazio a male juvenile aged 13 NR not held of house number 4429 Matododa park, Tynward, Harare. He sustained swollen face and chest pains. same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

24. Johnson Tafireyi a male juvenile aged 13 NR not held of house number 4652 Pleasant Valley . He was complaining of back pains stop same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

25. Ivy Chinoputsa a female juvenile aged 13 NR not held of house number 7862 Tynward, Harare. She sustained bruised legs same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

26. Sean Chikodzomba a male juvenile aged 13 of house number 2174 Crowbrough North, Harare same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable. He sustained head injuries.

27. Christopher Chidawo a male juvenile aged 15 NR not held of house number 4461 Dzivarasekwa, Harare. He sustained bruised face. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

28. Rukwanha a male adult no further particulars stop he sustained multiple fractures.

29. Nicole Munyengerero a teenage girl no further particulars stop she sustained head injuries. She is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and her condition is unstable.

30. Takunda Dziva a male juvenile aged 12 NR not held of 5 Sassex road Avondale, Harare. He sustained a back pains. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

31. Dean Tsvangirai a male juvenile aged 13 NR not held of house number 1719 Miniway Meadows, Harare. He sustained a painful neck. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

32. Blessed Gozho a male juvenile aged 14 NR not held of house number 1216 Sentoasa Melboureign, Harare. He sustained a head injury and back pains. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

33. Hannah Mutirori a female juvenile aged 14, NR not held of house number 1526 Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare. She was complaining of painful ribs. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

34. Gwaringa Nokutenda a female juvenile aged 14 , NR not held of house number 14 Mount Hampden, Harare. She was complaining of painful chest. Same is admitted at Nyanga District Hospital and his condition is stable.

