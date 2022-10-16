Respect African Charter On Human Rights, Mnangagwa Told

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Namibia has challenged the Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, to release jailed party activists with immediate effect.

According to CCC Namibia, the prolonged detention of Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and the Nyatsime activists is a violation of the African Charter on human rights.

Read statement below:

Comply with Article 7(1) of the African Charter on Human and People’s rights! CCC Namibia demands justice for Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala & others.

14 October 2022

Citizens in Namibia comprehend that Zimbabwe is a party to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights hence she must comply with Article 7(1) which affords an accused the fundamental right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law. The continued incarceration of Honourable Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, and the Nyatsime 14 is an attempt to deter social democrats from demanding justice, equality, and freedom. This is not only abusing the supreme law of the country but regional, continental and international laws as well.

Demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali does not warrant this arbitrary arrest, subsequent denial of bail, and prolonged pre-trial detention. This is undoubtedly a ploy to intensify the weaponization of the law to punish dissenters. Courts in the motherland are being manipulated and used as fortified tools of state repression ahead of the harmonized elections in 2023. Zanu-PF’s abuse of the criminal law not only punishes the legitimate assertion of freedom of expression but is often done in violation of the basic fair trial rights protected under Zimbabwe, regional, continental, and international law and the fundamental fair administration of justice.

It is quite pathetic that the politically-inept ZANU-PF is leveraging its position to strike fear by exploiting the very laws that were enshrined to protect the individual and society as a whole. Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia is cognizant of the provisions in Section 50(1)(d) of the Zimbabwean Constitution which prescribes that any person who is arrested “must be released unconditionally or on reasonable conditions, pending charge or trial unless compelling reasons are justifying their continued detention”.

Moreover, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights(ICCPR) to which Zimbabwe is a party, reflects the universal nature of this standard. Article 9(3) furnishes “Anyone arrested or detained on a criminal charge shall be brought promptly before the judge to exercise judicial power and shall be entitled to trial within a reasonable time”. Change champions in Namibia are greatly disappointed in the continued lawfare which has seen Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and others languishing at Chikurubi Maximum Prison from 14 June to date for demanding justice for the deceased change seeker, Moreblessing Ali who was butchered in cold blood by known ZANU-PF thugs.

We reiterate that the right to pre-trial release or bail is essential to upholding the presumption of innocence, a significant tenet of the rule of law and constitutionalism in Zimbabwe. The Nyatsime 16 are being tormented for belonging to the change that delivers. Spending more than three months in the maximum prison for defending the constitution is unacceptable and must be resisted with equal measure. We demand the immediate release of our lawmakers and change champions. It is not a crime to subscribe to the organic leadership of President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia Rundu Branch champion Simbarashe Ndoda urged all social democrats across the globe to amplify their revolutionary voices demanding justice for Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole and the Nyatsime 14. Solidarity is a core value of social democracy, champion Ndoda further elaborated. He emphasized the dire need for unity with the incarcerated change champions. Our members of parliament, councillors, and the entire membership should act for change.

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Change Champion

Robson Ruhanya

