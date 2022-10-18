Chamisa Speaks On Journalists’ State House Ejection

By- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has criticised the ejection of journalists from public events.

This follows the ejection of seven reporters from the state house on Monday by CIO operatives,

NewsDay chief reporter Taurai Mangudhla, photographer Shepherd Tozvireva, Heart and Soul head of current affairs and news Blessed Mhlanga and reporters Chengeto Chidi, Zibusiso Ncube and Atrishya Gondo were booted out by one of the security personnel without giving reasons.

Daily News reporter Katty Nyoni was also ejected.

The party’s spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere posted the criticism on social media.

She said:

What kind of “government” chases journalists away from a national event paid for by taxpayers? It’s unconstitutional. You can’t only allow journalists you like and control. Media freedom is impossible under this regime. We need new leaders.

