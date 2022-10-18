CIO Ejects Journalists From State House

Spread the love

By- State security officers have chased seven private media journalists from the State House.

The journalists wanted to t President Emmerson Mnangagwa was swearing in of a tribunal to investigate ZACC spokesperson John Makamure.

NewsDay chief reporter Taurai Mangudhla, photographer Shepherd Tozvireva, Heart and Soul head of current affairs and news Blessed Mhlanga and reporters Chengeto Chidi, Zibusiso Ncube and Atrishya Gondo were booted out by one of the security personnel without giving reasons.

Daily News reporter Katty Nyoni was also ejected.

This happened soon after the journalists had gone through the routine security clearance process plus COVID-19 tests at the State House clinic, according to NewsDay.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...