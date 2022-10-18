Mnangagwa Handshake: Baba Harare Clears Air

Tinashe Sambiri|Popular Zimbabwean musician Braveman Chizvino has responded to public anger over his presence at the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally.

Passion Java, who has been attacking Baba Harare from all angles, praised the tall singer for attending the Zanu PF rally.

“Pamberi na President ED chagona chi BABA HARARE,” Java wrote on Facebook.

However, Baba Harare responded :

“Whilst I might understand my fans disappointment at me shaking the president’s hand, what I will not allow is a clown like you to use me as a campaign strategy. Tambai yamuri kutamba but me shaking mukuru wenyika’s hand doesn’t mean anything. Ndakabva kuvanhu if I am asked to greet ED wanga uchida kuti ndirambe? Siyana neni hatitambe tese. Musatukana nesasacum iri #RegisterToVoteZW.”

The controversial preacher then retorted:

“Baba Harare Saka hauna kubva kumba uchiti I’m going ku Zanu Pf rally and wangausingade ku mhoresa President, ndiwe watokumbirwa na President manje ?”

Below are comments on Baba Harare’s presence at Mr Mnangagwa’s rally…

Brenda Zvikaramba :

Inzara inoita kuti vayimbi vemuZim vadai. Go to Nigeria u will see celebrities standing with the people and they don’t even hide it.

Michael Museredza :

Ndozva ndambotaura zviya kuti vanhu vanodya mundiro imwe mukaona vachiita sevanotukana vanenge vane secret yavo vanhu ava hezvo izvoka zvabuda nhasi

Blessing Mawadze :

Putseki wako nababa harare wako munotivhara mese imi asi muchidya mundiro imwe chete.

