Haunted Out of the Country By Blood Thirsty State Agents …The Story of Opposition Activist Maradza

By Jane Mlambo| Like many other young educated Zimbabweans, Washington Maradza (36) of Masvingo had a dream of seeing a better Zimbabwe where everyone had equal opportunities.

A brilliant student at Solusi University in Matabeleland North, Maradza vowed to stay put and help build the country post university.

He soon realised that all that was an exercise in futility, with the high levels of deep state patronage, corruption and looting, he reckons.

In 2008, Maradza told himself that the only way of changing the status quo was to join the opposition MDC then led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

“In 2009, I was elected as youth coordinator at Solusi university and I also at a later stage formed a youths’ pressure group called Youths For Change which advocated for upholding of human rights by the ruling regime among other things”, he said.

The pressure group organized a number of successful demonstrations against human rights violations which then which shook the ruling regime to the core

“Our actions had become very popular with state security agents and ZANU PF watch dogs as I was one of the leaders of opposition party MDC then vice President Dr Thokozani Khupe’s mobilizing team,” said Maradza.

He had helped mobilized support to make Bulawayo Metropolitan province and other parts of Matebeland provinces opposition politics fortress which tilted votes in subsequent elections against the ruling party.

“’In late 2016, I noticed a number of unregistered vehicles that would be following us, it was either a white Mazda double cab BT-50, Nissan hardbody or sometimes Isuzu double cab and both these vehicles didn’t have registration number plates.

“I tried to notify my immediate superiors in the opposition party, who then encouraged me to be on high alert as these blood sucking state agents were up to no good. That was then I mooted the idea of escaping to China,” he said.

In 2017, a faction of the ruling ZANU PF, aided by the military organized a coup against long time strongman and dictator Robert Mugabe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, then became President with promises to do away with injustices and human rights violations which happened during Mugabe’s era.

However, Mnangagwa became worse than Robert Mugabe with continued arbitrary arrests of opposition politics activists, detention without trial, killings and torture of opposing political leaders and activists.

He then returned around 2022, but as soon as the information of his presence filtered in to the state agents, once again they were on the trail looking for him.

So with the continued incarceration and persecution and possible physical elimination of opposition activists under the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime, and having lost his brother in the hands of state security, escaping out of the country once again became the only solution for Maradza.

