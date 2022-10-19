Jailed Ex-minister’s Appeal Trashed

By A Correspondent- The High Court Tuesday dismissed former Cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye’s appeal against conviction and sentence for criminal abuse of office.

Kagonye was jailed for three years by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro for theft after she converted laptops donated to rural schools by the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to personal use.

Twelve months (12) of her sentence were suspended on the condition of good behaviour. A further eight (8) months were suspended on condition that she restitutes POTRAZ US$10 000.

