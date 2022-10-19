Journalist Entrepreneur Wins Top Business Award

By A Correspondent| Five Star Car Rental Chief Executive Officer Tawanda Marwizi has claimed a top gong after he was named one of the most young innovative C.E.Os in the country.

The awards dinner hosted by Zimbabwe CEO’s Network was held at Meikels Hotel in the capital on Friday night.

Marwizi was named together with other several young C.E.Os including rapper and award winning businessman Mudiwa Hood.

Marwizi said the award was simply a confirmation that they were going towards the right direction.

“Recognition is the best thing ever and we want to thank the Zimbabwe CEO’s network for recognising Five Star Car Rental,” he said.

He said the rental company will not stop in offering the best rental services in the country.

“We are striving to give our clients value for their money. Our services are just good and we will improve,” he said.

Marwizi said Five Star Car Rental would soon be a home for everyone who wish to rent vehicles in the country.

Zimbabwe C.E.O s network Dr Tafadzwa Matsika urged young enterprenuers to be persuasive.

“In these trying times you need to push and give your clients value of their money. I encourage you to be strong as you may face challenges that can threaten you to shut down,” he said.

