Man Swallows Mbanje Sachet To Evade Arrest

A man choked and breathed with difficulty as a small pack of dagga he had swallowed got stuck in his throat as detectives pounced on him for allegedly peddling dagga.

A court heard that detectives received a tip-off that Shadreck Marumure (37) was peddling dagga at his home in Entumbane suburb and they swooped on his home last week on Friday at around 4am.

Upon seeing them Marumure reached for a pack of dagga that he had placed on the chair in his bedroom and tried to swallow it but it got stuck in his throat and choked him, forcing him to cough persistently, the court heard.

It is said detectives got suspicious and tried to force him to spit it but he could not as it was firmly stuck in his throat causing him to breathe with difficulty.

They then thoroughly searched for dagga in his house and found two small packs wrapped in his underwear while hidden under his mattress and they arrested him.

They rushed him to Mpilo Central Hospital where the medical practitioners helped in drawing it out.

It is estimated that the recovered dagga has a street value of $247 500.

Marumure appeared for trial before Western Commonage Courts magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing a charge of peddling dagga.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to next week on Monday for continuation of trial.

— BMetro

