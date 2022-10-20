Arrest Perpetrators Of Violence, President Chamisa Tells ZRP

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop the escalating violence against opposition members.

The CCC leader has described as barbaric the attack on party MP Hon Toffa.

Hon Toffa was attacked by Zanu PF goons in Insiza.

“This is a Member Parliament, Hon Toffa in hospital.

She was assaulted by Zpf in Insiza where there is a by election this coming Saturday. The thugs broke both of the MP’s hands.

The perpetrators haven’t been arrested and yet innocent citizens #Nyatsime17 have been behind bars for the past 128 days without bail or trial,” President Chamisa said in a statement on Twitter.

Mr Mnangagwa & Zanupf STOP THIS VIOLENCE!

