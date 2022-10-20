ZimEye
This is MP, Hon Toffa in hospital.She was assaulted by Zpf in Insiza. They broke both her hands.The perpetrators haven’t been arrested and yet innocent citizens #Nyatsime17 have been behind bars for the past 128 days without bail or trial. Zanupf @edmnangagwa STOP THIS VIOLENCE! pic.twitter.com/AJaMIQ0vU4— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) October 20, 2022
