Court Cancels Warrant Of Arrest Against Israeli Businessman

By Jane Mlambo| The Harare Magistrates Court yesterday cancelled a warrant of arrest against Israeli businessman Gilad Shabtai after his lawyer Admire Rubaya raised the State’s decision not to pursue the criminal matter.

Shabtai who is embroiled in a company ownership dispute with his business partner Ofer Sivan was also vindicated after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute him of fraud saying the issue was purely civil.

Shabtai and Sivan are battling for the control of Adlecraft Investments which has interests in mining equipment supply.

Allegations raised by Sivan against Shabtai have been dismissed by the NPA as civil not criminal case.

Allegations were that on March 2021 Shabtai and another Munyaradzi Gonyora without the authority of the board or shareholders of Adlecraft Investments wrote to Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) instructing them to deposit their outstanding debt into bank accounts which they fraudulently opened.

It was alleged that on April 21 they wrote Charles Gobvu ZCDC chief finance officer and various deposits amounting to US$1 300 000 were made into the bank accounts without the consent of Sivan.

The State said there are a lot of unresolved issues among the three which makes the case civil and the two cannot be made to prove their innocence.

“. . . a clear picture has been painted that there is a fight over the control of the company under consideration, which happens to be the source of income. Verbal claims and counter-claims are being made by the parties on who has which powers within the company,” the State said.

The State said it cannot be made to interfere into matters which are civil as there is the civil court which has jurisdiction.

“It is not for the Prosecutor General to believe or disbelieve any of the parties in the fight over the ownership of the company. It is for the civil courts to determine the issue of ownership and control of the company.

“This scenario then raises the question whether the crime of fraud was committed as alleged. Fraud is being alleged by one of the directors, namely, Ofer Sivan against other directors.

In paragraph 2 and 3 of his statement the complainant concedes that accused persons 1 and 2 are indeed directors.

In view of that concession, a conclusion can then be made that accused 1 and 2 had the right to constitute themselves into a full quorum at a board meeting and come up with certain resolutions,” the prosecution said.

The prosecutors said there is no evidence against Shabtai and Gonyora to sustain a criminal case of fraud and no amount of investigation will rescue the case.

“It is my considered opinion that no criminal charge can be sustained from the available evidence. Essential elements for fraud or any other competent charge cannot be successfully established due to the disputes that the parties are having.

“No amount of further investigations can help the State sustain a prima facie case against the accused persons given the issues between the parties in the present circumstances. The criminal route was an exercise in futility. There is no prima facie case against the three accused persons to warrant their prosecution.

“Therefore, I humbly submit that prosecution be declined for lack of evidence,” the State said.

