ED Issues Stern Warning To Teachers

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a chilling warning to teachers saying they face beatings for failing to support the ruling Zanu PF party.

Addressing over 5 000 teachers at the launch of the Teachers for Economic Development (ED) at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) yesterday, Mnangagwa said the party needed “co-operation” of all teachers for it not to “lose the game” in next year’s polls.

“Our party and government are ready to support you,” Mnangagwa said.

We have the Zanu PF chairperson here (Oppah Muchinguri). You (Muchunguri) heard me telling them that the Zanu PF party supports them (teachers).

“Your children here (the teachers) have chosen to stand with us. Nurture and guide them. Those who would have shown errant behaviour, you should pinch them, don’t beat them too much Anenge aita musikanzwa munoshunya hamunyanyi kurova.”

Party officials promised to pamper teachers affiliated to the ruling party with various perks, including farmland, agricultural inputs in return for their loyalty.

Earlier, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga had said Teachers for ED was a Zanu affiliate with the mandate to mobilise support for Mnangagwa’s re-election bid in 2023

