To. :OFFICER COMMANDING MASVINGO EAST

INFO: PDIO MASVINGO EAST

FROM: OFFICER IN-CHARGE BIKITA.

MEMO:OM /22. DATED 19/10/22

SUBJECT :- Examination Leakage at Bikita Fashu High School. Bikita.

This memo serves to put on record and state that :-

On the 19th of October 2022 at around 1000hrs, information was received from Bikita Fashu High School headmaster Hapias Madziro n.r 22-084508 Z-12 aged 64 years of Bikita Fashu High School Bikita to the effect that Tafadzwa Chikomo n.r not held, of Chimbodzikai village Chief Marozva Bikita , a full time candidate at the school , candidate number 06001/3098 had been seen with an English Paper 2 question paper with answers where he was copying during the English paper two examination which was running between 0900hrs and 1100hrs on the 19th of October 2022.

2.Circumstances are that on the 19th of October 2022 at around 0940hrs and at Bikita Fashu High School, Tafadzwa Chikomo was found copying prepared answers from a paper which was handwritten but containing all answers for the English Paper two which was being written at the time.

3.The invigilator Mugadza Eustina n.r 27-069486D-27;aged 53 years of Bikita Fashu High School then took the paper with answers that was being used by Tafadzwa Chikomo and took it to the headmaster Mr Hapias Madziro who then made a report to Police after contacting ZIMSEC Regional Manager Masvingo Mr Dandira on cell number 0712 623 467.

4.ZRP Bikita attended the scene and investigations made revealed that Tafadzwa Chikomo recieved a soft copy of the English paper 2 and it’s answers on the 19th day of October 2022 at around 0538hrs from a Pamushana day student Tadiwa Chapwanya of Chimbodzikai village cheif Marozva Bikita using cell number 0717 303 348 . Further investigations also revealed that Tafadzwa Chikomo also received a soft copy of suspected Mathematics Paper 2 which is supposed to be written on the 20th of October 2022 between 0900hrs and 1130hrs.

5.Tafadzwa Chikomo received the Mathematics paper 2 from one Pride Tapera of Domboshava Visitation Makumbi Harare and one Valerio Muchemwa n.r 75 – 205064 Z-47 of Chimbodzikai village Chief Marozva Bikita using cell number 0778 996 152 and sent at 0538hrs.

6.Further investigations also revealed that Valerio Muchemwa had also sent the Mathematics paper 2 to Patience Tambararai n.r not held of Manjonjo business and Privilege Mavhengere of Manjonjo village Chief Marozva Bikita on the cell numbers 0771604296 and 0785635529 respectively. The duo were not seen since they were having Agriculture paper one examination at that time.

7.lnvestigations are still in progress and the cellphones with leaked exam papers are also held as exhibit. Your office will be updated on any further developments

Comment

It appears this year’s ZIMSEC examinations are seriously leaked and it appears the source is in Harare and chances are high that the leakages are from ZIMSEC offices in Harare. Action should be taken on ZIMSEC head offices where the soft copies originate. Pamushana High School has a long history of leaking examinations and the source, Chimbodzikai village Chief Marozva Bikita is near Pamushana High School.

