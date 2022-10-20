Legislators Now Forced To Stay In Brothels, Says Mliswa

Firebrand Norton legislator Themba Mliswa has claimed that Members of Parliament are being forced to stay in brothels and hotels without stars when they come for parliamentary business putting threatening their dignity and decency.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Mliswa said legislators were fast losing their dignity and decency as they are being seen in dilapidated and questionable hotels when they come for parliamentary business.

“I think it is also important for you to know that the conditions which the Members of Parliament are facing are rather sad. Not only that, just the decency and dignity, we are fast losing it because of the accommodation crisis, we have Members of Parliament staying at places like the Harare Club, which is a no star and a brothel,” said Mliswa.

He urged parliamentary administration not to invite legislators to events such as the pre-budget serminar set for today at Rainbow Towers in Harare.

“Our human dignity is at stake. I think if at all there are no means of accommodation, it is good to advice Members of Parliament not to come, rather than exposing them to such places. Others are married and being seen in such places does not augur well. It causes a lot of pain and disharmony in a family,” added Mliswa.

