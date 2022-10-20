ZimEye
2/ I have seen a statement by Matutu and some other posts by Gutu. It’s deplorable and shameful what these guys have resorted to. I wonder if they have families. How do you look your wife and kids in the face when as a grown man you behave like a prostitute?— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) October 20, 2022
