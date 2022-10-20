ZimEye
Violence is Zanu PF’s DNA. Here @edmnangagwa says,“Your children here (the teachers) have chosen to stand with us.Nurture & guide them.Those who would have shown errant behaviour, you should pinch them,don’t beat them too much.Anenge aita musikanzwa munoshunya hamunyanyi kurova.” pic.twitter.com/ABsp8cGnpc— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) October 20, 2022
