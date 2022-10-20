Norton School Forces Parents To Pay USD130 For Uniforms

Good day to you our Sir.

We have noted your brave fight against corruption and for the disadvantaged members of our community. I therefore thought that our final hope rests in your hands. I would like to report a rather worrisome practice that is happening in Norton: I am looking for placement for my soon to be Form 1 child and I have been informed by the school authorities at both Vimbai High School and Chiedza High School that I have to pay an additional amount of about USD130 for school uniforms. I have been told that if I don’t buy these uniforms at the school, my child will not be given a school place. I have informed the ministry hotline number (shalom) and the District Officer but the practice is continuing as we have been give a cut off date of this Friday to purchase these uniforms.

The same uniforms are fairly priced at other outlets and I cannot afford the exorbitant prices been charged by these school authorities. Please may you advise me on any remedy as I fear my child and other kids of parents in similar circumstances will be unable to secure a place for their children.

Kind Regards.

Mrs **********

