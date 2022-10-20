We Are Almost There- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says Zanu PF has resorted to violence in a desperate attempt to cow rural voters into submission.

Zanu PF’s support base is dwindling with each passing day as a result of incessant economic problems, harassment and torture of citizens.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Chamisa condemned Zanu PF barbarism.

“VIOLENCE IN MATOBO, INSIZA & CHIRUMANZU …

Zpf panicking, desperate & violent because they are not supported in villages, in rural areas.

Thuggery is not politics. Violence is not civilized campaigning. Their violence will increase.

Fellow Citizens,be strong. Change is in the air! #CitizensFirst #RegisterToVoteZW.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...