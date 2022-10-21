BREAKING: Investigation On Walter Magaya Sex Abuses ReLaunched

By Dorrothy Moyo | The investigation into controversial preacher Walter Magaya’s alleged abuses against women, has been relaunched.

The probe had been paused 2 years ago after Magaya had taken the Zimbabwe Gender Commission to court to stop them from investigating him.

In a statement, the commission, announces saying it: wishes to advise members of the Public that the Zimbabwe Gender Commission in its Commission meeting number 38 on the 4th of August 2022 resolved to recommence investigation of the allegations of Sexual Exploitation and abuse of Women levelled against Prophet Walter Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries.

The investigation which was gazetted on the 23rd of August 2019(General Notice No.1444/2019) was halted by the Legal Challenge launched by the key respondent Mr Walter Magaya (Prophet Magaya). We are happy that the courts have given legal judgements (SC592/19, HC 7347/19 and HH688/19) which have paved way for the continuance of our processes .

As such, we are calling on all citizens who might have complaints of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) involving the conduct of Walter Magaya to present particulars of their complaints to the Zimbabwe Gender Commission. The invitation is also being extended to all the complainants and witnesses to such acts which consist SEA of Women within the denomination.

Please refer your complaints to the CEO of Zimbabwe Gender Commission 1st Floor Pax House 89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare +263(0242) 250 296; +263(0242) 701101, or email complaintsPzgc.co.zw

Commencement Of Investigation into Allegations of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Women by Prophet Walter Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries @MinofWomenZim, @MoJLPA, @ZimWomenLawyers, @WLSAZW, @MUSASAZIM, @ShamwariyeMwana, pic.twitter.com/37feq9wOzm — Zimbabwe Gender Commission (@GenderZimbabwe) October 20, 2022

