CCC Pays Tribute To Councillor Dube

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change ( CCC) , has described the late councillor for ward 6, Dangamvura, Crispen Dube, as a brave cadre.

Councillor Dube passed away on Thursday in Mutare.

“CONDOLENCE MESSAGE: The CCC family is mourning them sad loss of Dangamvura Chikanga Ward 6, Cllr Crispen Dube who has passed away at Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare.

We send our deep condolences to his family & loved ones.

Rest in power change champion,” CCC said in a statement

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...