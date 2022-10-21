Former ZBC News Anchor Spurns Colleague’s Gay Advances, Files Police Report

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Popular newscaster Lee Ann Bernard has reported a Harare woman Appiah Nyasha Musavengana to the police after she tried to bonk her in a city hotel, ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

According to a ZimEye source, the incident happened in August but police at Harare Central have been sitting on the docket.

Musavengana is reported to have stroked Bernard’s breasts, before demanding a steamy session with her.

“They were booked at a Harare hotel when Musavengana tried her luck on Lee Ann. The newscaster was visibly upset and ran away. Musavengana has been doing this to lots of girls and a lot of them are prepared to testify,” said the source.

Appiah Nyasha Musavengana

Contacted for a comment, Lee Ann Bernard refused to comment on the issue while Appiah’s phone was not reachable at the publishing.

This is not the first time Appiah has had a brush with the law.

In 2017, she allegedly masqueraded as First Lady Grace Mugabe’s private security aide before stealing goods donated to Mazowe Children’s Home and Zanu PF women’s league worth $156 000.

Allegations were that in 2016, Musavengana approached Lovemore Chamatowa, who is Fabris’s business partner, and introduced herself as coming from the President’s Office doing security checks.

She interrogated him about Fabris’ businesses in Zimbabwe.

It is alleged Fabris overheard the discussions and called one Delish Nguwaya to come and verify the identity of Musavengana and what she wanted.

The State alleges Musavengana told Nguwaya that she wanted Fabris to pay Chamatowa his benefits for him to be accorded permanent residence status in Zimbabwe.

Musavengana was also paid $120 000 to facilitate Fabris’ residency status and part of the money was supposed to be donated to Mazowe Children’s Home.

Fabris also paid $40 000 to Musavengana for her to process a meeting with the First Lady.

The bogus security aide was also paid $20 000 to secure an appointment with the Zanu PF director of women’s affairs.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...