Miner Falls Into Deep Shaft

A 35-year-old artisanal miner in Mazowe fell to his death in a 20-metre-deep mine shaft after pulling away from a group to relieve himself.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha urged miners to fence any disused mines to avoid creating death traps.

The incident occurred on October 16 at around 10pm and the deceased, Gamuchirai Nyowani was in the company of his colleagues Shingirirai Mavhimira (29), Miccah Chidhonza (39) and other unidentified miners.

The group was going to Managers Hill mining claim from a country club where they were drinking beer.

Sgt Major Chikasha said Nyomani pulled away from the group to relieve himself and never caught up with the others.

The following day at around 8am his colleagues noticed that Nyowani was missing and they started to search for him.

They traced back his footprints and Vitalis Mavaidze found Nyowani’s body in a mine shaft about 20 metres deep.

A report was filed at Mazowe Police Station and the body was retrieved with help from other artisanal miners.

He had bruises and his body was sent to Concession Hospital for a post mortem.

No foul play is suspected.

— Herald

