President Chamisa Aide Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Being Attacked By Zanu PF Hooligans

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC MP Hon Jasmine Toffa underwent an emergency surgery on Wednesday after being attacked by Zanu PF hooligans in Insiza.

CCC has challenged the Zanu PF regime to end acts of political barbarism.

The former revolutionary party has resorted to violence in a bid to dilute CCC’s rapidly growing support base.

“An honourable Member of Parliament, a prolific community organizer & a pillar of the Citizens’ Movement @CCCZimbabwe, Jasmine Toffa today had to undergo emergency surgery after she was badly beaten by Zanu PF thugs in Insiza.

Zanu PF is in panic mode. We want elections not war,” CCC said in a statement.

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged party supporters to punish teachers perceived to be against his administration.

Mnangagwa made the remarks at the launch of Teachers for Economic Development programme.

Analysts say Mr Mnangagwa is using the controversial scheme to hoodwink teachers.

Responding to Mr Mnangagwa’s remarks, CCC said :

“We condemn the partisan abuse of teachers by ZANU PF.

Teachers like any citizen have the freedom to make political choices. Frog marching them to Zanu PF rallies won’t improve their working conditions or the broken education sector. #SaveOurEducationZW

Violence is Zanu PF’s DNA. Here @edmnangagwa says,“Your children here (the teachers) have chosen to stand with us.Nurture & guide them.Those who would have shown errant behaviour, you should pinch them,don’t beat them too much.Anenge aita musikanzwa munoshunya hamunyanyi kurova.”

