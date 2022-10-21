THREAD- “Liz Truss A Victim Of Mysoginistic Tendencies”: Masarira

1/ I believe that @trussliz is a victim of misoginistic tendencies in the UK political economy just like @theresa_may . Liz could have been a success but they conspired to bring her down. The misoginistic tendencies could not have another female leader. #TrussOut

2/ The circus in British politics continues, the inadvertent folly of trying to punish Russia & now Europe is in free fall, at the abyss of a biting, excruciating winter & energy crisis imbroglio. It was inevitable she had to resign. The Tory party had become too fractious, …



3/…toxic & it’s factions too toxic. From inception or ascending as leader of the Tory party it was evident the party needed unity, but alas, the infighting continued. The other exogenous global & intra European shocks like the NATO inspired & fueled war in Ukraine and …



4/…NATO’s support of a corrupt & war mongering regime in kyiv exercised the problems for Liz. Moreso, the boomerang effect of NATO/ EU & USA & the broader Anglo-Saxon hegemonic tendencies have meant Europe is in the throats of self inflicted damage & intractable economic …



5/…challenges. All these factors & global economic meltdown meant Truss had too much in her intra. Truss was not given enough time to unravel & implement her governance & economic blueprints. The vapid British Press also catalyzed Truss taking the ultimate decision to bolt out.



6/ The British press seems to be hankering for a certain preferred candidate &was/is still on overdrive crucifying & pacifying #LizTrussPM The British press is a vampire devouring political players & is now a tool of mass destruction for those politicians they are not in good …



7/…books with, and this they did against Truss. The British press is a massive propaganda machine with an acclonastic penchant for bringing down those the press handlers do not like. This again they did against Truss (the pull her down PHD effect). #LiztrussResign



8/ Labour is also marvelling at the infighting in the Tory party & is goading & fuelling more intra Tory chaos, whilst they Labour see themselves as a party waiting to govern. With time and unity in the Tory Party, @trussliz could have been very successful.

