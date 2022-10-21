ZEC Holds Six By-Elections

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC will hold six by-elections for local government seats tomorrow.

The by-elections in Ward 4 Insiza Rural District Council (RDC), Ward 2 Matobo RDC, Ward 24 of Buhera RDC, Ward 4 Guruve RDC, Ward 18 Mutare Municipality and Ward 6 Takawira RDC.

The run-up to the by-elections has been marred by politically motivated violence, which rocked Matobo and Insiza, Matabeleland South, where suspected ZANU-PF supporters attacked an injured CCC activists and also damaged vehicles.

Despite the violence, ZEC spokesperson Jasper Mangwana told said that they are ready to conduct the -by-elections. He said:

ZEC is ready. Printing of ballot paper and distribution of materials for the 6 by-elections to be held over the weekend is in progress.

Preparations are going on well and the commission hopes that by Thursday all materials will be in place.

I am urging all contesting candidates and the electorate to conduct their electioneering peacefully.

