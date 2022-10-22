By- Musician, and Patriotic Zimbabwe leader Hosiah Chipanga, said he was no longer interested in contesting the 2023 presidential election after he met President Emmerson Mnangagwa face to face.
Chipanga, a musician, said he launched his political to trick the President into meeting him.
He said:
I will no longer contest elections in 2023. I will vote for President Mnangagwa. My party was a trick to make me meet the President of my country.
For the past 40 years, I have tried by all means known to me to meet the President of my country, the late and the current one to no avail.
I was very elated to meet with President Mnangagwa at Beaulieu Primary School in Mutasa South constituency.
It was an emotional moment for me since I was yearning to see him for some time now.
I will not contest as a leader of an opposition party in the 2023 harmonised elections.
I entered into politics as a way of getting a platform to meet with the First Citizen.
How can I stand as an opposition leader when my wishes are fulfilled?
The Mutare-based musician claims he has a special message for Mnangagwa on how to govern the country to be delivered from current problems. He said he is yet to deliver the “divine revelation”. | The Herald