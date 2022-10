“Doug Coltart’s Charges Spurious”

By A Correspondent- Doug Coltart’s charges are spurious, David Coltart has said.

Correcting an article posted on twitter, Coltart, a senior CCC stalwart said:

“Correction – the charges do not emanate from his defence of @daddyhope- he was representing Hopewell in court when he was arrested. The charges however are indeed utterly spurious.”

