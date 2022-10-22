Mwonzora Fails to Field Candidates in All Six Wards

-Today, CCC squares of with Zanu PF in 6 by- elections-

As MDC T (Alliance) led by Mwonzora chickens out of by-elections

22 October 2022

By Wezhira Munya | Today, there is six local authority by-elections across the country.

Citizens Coalition for Change and Zanu PF fight to win elections in six wards namely: Ward 4 Insiza Rural District Council (RDC), Ward 2 Matobo RDC, Ward 24 of Buhera RDC, Ward 4 Guruve RDC, Ward 18 Mutare Municipality and Ward 6 Takawira RDC today.

Citizens Coalition for Change national organiser honourable Amos Chibaya said, “CCC we are going to win these by- elections. Zanu PF tried to intimidate our supporters but we are not afraid. We have trained and deployed our election agents in every polling station. I encourage all our supporters to go and vote and vote. In addition, to defend the vote.”

Few days ago, Zanu PF engaged in violence mood and injured many Citizens Coalition for Change supporters in Matobo and Insiza, Matabeleland South and also damaged vehicles.

Zanu PF activated violence after sensing electoral defeat.

Today, six by-election results will be announced after 7pm.

MDC T (Alliance) led by Mwonzora failed to field candidates in all six wards. Interestingly, Mwonzora is recalling elected councillors.

