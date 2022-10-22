Police Investigating ZIMSEC Exam Leaks

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched criminal investigations into the leakage of several Zimbabwe Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination question papers.

To date, Ordinary level English Paper 2 and Mathematics Paper 2 leaked into the public domain, with some of the suspects already having been arrested.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said so far eleven cases of exam leakages have been reported throughout the country.

He said: Due to the numerous media inquiries on the response of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Police confirm that it is conducting criminal investigations in connection with the leakage and circulation of the 2022 ‘O’ Level ZIMSEC examination papers throughout the country.

So far, eleven (11) cases have been reported to the Police in all parts of the country.

The general public and the media are requested to direct all administrative issues concerning the examination leakage to ZIMSEC while the Police handle the criminal investigations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that arrests are effected on anyone who is illegally circulating examination papers on social media and physically to the public.

