President Chamisa’s CCC Brings Relief To Socially Disadvantaged Man

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party has donated a wheelchair to one Mr Samuel of Mucheke Suburb in Masvingo.

According to CCC councillor for ward 4, Masvingo Urban, Aleck Tabe, the move is part of community relief efforts.

“As giving back to the community is our main objective, today we managed to donate a wheelchair to one citizen Mr Samuel from Masvingo’s oldest location, Mucheke A (Rank).

Mr Samuel is a disabled citizen who used to crawl around the bus terminus begging for assistance, therefore as CCC champions we decided to make his life easier.

Special mention to Mr Wakura, Mrs Vhembo, Change Champions and the Community at large.

registertovote,” Councillor Tabe said in a statement on Friday

