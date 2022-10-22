You Can Be A Barcelona Striker Than To Succeed In Zim Politics:Makomichi Blasts Mwonzora

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The political heat in Zimbabwe is taking another shape, as the leader of MDC-T Douglas Mwonzora is reportedly seeking forgiveness and luck charms from his old muti mafias.

Mwonzora used to be a spiritual kid of mbuya Ndunge (the wife of the late Ndunge who was known of giving goblins to people), the relationship ended after mbuya Ndunge accused Mwonzora of being a shame to the ancestors (nhubu kuvadzimu).

His main survival pillar was a Masvingo based magician known as prophet Isaac Makomichi (a magic mafia power house,who is known of love potions,kubika maslayqueens,giving people wealth and luck charms), some sources said the two are now water and oil due to Mwonzora’s arrogance and bad behaviour. It is believed that Makomichi is now one of the bad spell behind Mwonzora’s misfortunes.

Nguwo tsvuku shrines was also a favourite place for the sellout as he used to go there seeking powers to kill his rivals.

We have managed to speak to Makomichi to hear his comment on Mwonzora’s political future and below are his words.

“Uya murume chero akainda kunobikwa kupi zvako haachafi akadiwa nevanhu,zvingatoite kuti aite striker weDembare or Barcelona than kuti atonge or kufarirwa nevanhu” (it can be possible for Mwonzora to be a Barcelona striker than to gain people’s hearts in Zimbabwe), said Makomichi .

One politician said Mwonzora is now a story of the past in Zim politics and soon or later Zanu PF will claim their monies because he failed to destroy the CCC.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...