Caps United, FC Platinum Clash

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has showered his CAPS United counterpart Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe with praise ahead of the two sides’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

CAPS have made headlines for the wrong reasons this season, amid a financial crisis which has threatened the existence of the former cup kings but Mapeza believes Chitembwe has handled the situation well.

“Lloyd (Chitembwe) has done well. We have been hearing stories of what has been happening at CAPS but I think Lloyd has managed to keep everyone calm,” Mapeza told the media.

“It’s not easy when week in week out people are complaining about not being paid and things like that.

“I feel so sorry for him but at the end of the day, he is someone I grew up with, I know he is someone who is very passionate about football and he is someone who is very knowledgeable about football.

“He (Chitembwe) is someone who wants to succeed in whatever he does in terms of football.

“So I salute him because he had difficult times at CAPS, especially this season but he has managed to push the boys for them to be where they are today and I salute him for that,” added Mapeza.

FC Platinum need just one point against CAPS to be crowned champions and Mapeza says his charges are ready for battle.

“In terms of the preparations, so far so good, I can’t complain, the lads have been pushing. Everyone knows our situation, there are a few games to go before the end of the season so what’t important is to go out there with the same mentality,” said the former Warriors captain.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

