Energy Minister In Desperate Bid To Save Party Post

ZANU PF Muzarabani District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chairperson Zhemu Soda is being accused of trying to co-opt a party member who is not in the structures to fill up the vacant post of a youth league member who was promoted to national structures.

Benjamin Kabikira who is Soda’s ally has since been rejected at District level and Soda is said to be pushing for his provincial member to replace Abigal Marungweni who was promoted to national youth wing.

Sources in the party said Kabikira is being positioned to unseat Muzarabani South Member of Parliament Tapera Saizi.

“We have serious factionalism in Muzarabani where the DCC chair (Soda) is said to have received a bribe from Kabikiri to co-opt him into the provincial youth wing. This is meant to unseat MP Saizi who did not support the incumbent provincial party chairperson Kazembe Kazembe during the chaotic provincial elections,” the source said.

Since Kabikira was not in the structures people of Muzarabani refused to accept him in Chawarura district.

It is further alleged that the DCC received a letter written by Soda’s youths to endorse Kabikira to the province but the move hit a brick wall since a few individuals benefited from the bribe.

Soda could not be reached for comment.

However, factionalism is causing rifts in the ZANU PF Mashonaland Central with those that supported Kazembe calling for the ouster of MPs that supported his rival Tafadzwa Musarara in the provincial elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been cancelling his star rallies in Mash Central Province at the eleventh hour due to factionalism of the once ZANU PF stronghold.

-Newsday

