Nyaradzo Jan Advert: Madam Boss Inside Coffin In Jah Prayzah Song

By Showbiz Reporter | The below is a Jah Prayzah Jan song video showing Nyaradzo brandface, the sociallite Madam Boss as a dead person inside a coffin.

The clip which became public from around new year time, was at the weekend thrown into discussion as some Zimbabweans cast doubts on the facebookist’s Saturday accident.

Others suggested that the accident which has the hallmarks of an attempted murder, is a marketing stager put together by the Nyaradzo Funeral Company in order to shrug off controversies over their refusal to pay the life insurance claim of a person who had temporarily defaulted their monthly premiums.

The company had not commented over the allegations at the time of writing.

WHICH TREE DID MADAM BOSS HIT THAT CAUSED THIS MASSIVE DAMAGE? pic.twitter.com/wigsMMHAxq — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 23, 2022

Is @Nyaradzo_Group's Advertising Splurge Using Madam Boss, Jah Prayzah in song, ethical? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 14, 2022

Pic from the advert clip

< Addressing cabinet minister, Monica Mutsvangwa in February Madam Boss requested for a law to kill everyone who criticizes her. She said: "As a person is saying such things as- we saw Madam Boss at such-and-such a place;

Is there not a law, so that such a person is immediately nyaradzwa’d- put down(killed), because it messes our jobs. I am a brand ambassador for Nyaradzo; Corporates don’t like seeing people engaged in drama; they don’t like getting involved in clutter or noise.

” So that person could attack the Nyaradzo company, saying ‘why did Nyaradzo hire her? Madam Boss did this, Mai Titi did that, BusStop TV did that.’

“Is there not a law, so that while a person is still speaking they are immediately hacked down by the police?” LAUGH LAUGH.

SONG LYRICS: At Nyaradzo we will kill everyone

We will kill everyone who criticises Madam Boss.

And here we are, asking the govt, to create a law to kill everyone who criticises Madam Boss, and Mai Titi.

And here we are, asking Monica, to delete the history, that she donated her body to the Comrades, in the war of Liberation.

VIDEO BELOW….

