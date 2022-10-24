Aston Villa Return To Winning Ways

Marvelous Nakamba’s wait for his first minute in the 2022/23 EPL season continued after sitting out in Aston Villa’s 4-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Nakamba is yet to play this term and the Zimbabwean midfielder had hoped to get some minutes following changes in the technical set-up after head coach Steven Gerrard’s sacking last Thursday.

The 28-year-old endured a frustrating time under the previous coach and was in several games dropped from the matchday squad.

New interim coach Aaron Danks decided to keep Douglas Luiz in the central midfield, pairing him with Leander Dendoncker, who made his first start for the club.

The formation worked out and Villa ended their winless run with strikes from Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings’s brace.

Elsewhere, Arsenal played their first draw of the season, with Southampton holding them to a 1-1 stalemate.

The Gunners took the lead just eleven minutes into the game when Granit Xhaka fired into the roof of the net from a close range.

The Saints turned on the heat in the second half, with Stuart Armstrong getting the equaliser with a cool finish a few moments after hour.

Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard thought he’d won it late on, but his goal was ruled out after the ball rolled out of play in the build-up.

Leicester City moved out of the relegation zone, thanks to their 4-0 win at Wolves.

The Foxes got their goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in the first half, and James Maddison and Jamie Vardy in the second half.

Fulham came from behind to beat Leeds United who dropped to the relegation zone.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

