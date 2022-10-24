Chamisa Consoles Mnangagwa

By- Opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has sent a condolence message to the Mnangagwa family following the death of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa.

Yasha (5), who was Sean Mnangagwa’s son, succumbed to respiratory complications, according to the Permanent Secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana.

In a statement, Chamisa, said:

LOSS of a loved one is such a painful and sad moment. My deepest condolences to the @edmnangagwa family on the tragic loss of their beloved grandson, Yasha. Our prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May Yasha’s soul Rest In Peace.

In a statement on Sunday, Mangwana said Yasha died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment. Reads the statement:

It is with a great sense of sadness that we inform the Nation that His Excellency, President Cde E.D. Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr A. Mnangagwa have lost their beloved grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa today. Yasha (5 years old) was Sean Mnangagwa’s son. He died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications.

Our condolences to the family who deserve their privacy at this difficult time of bereavement.

