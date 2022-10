Freeman’s Car In Horror Crash

By James Gwati- Zimdancehall chanter Sylvester Chizanga, popularly known as Freeman’s car, was involved in an accident at the weekend.

Freeman announced Saturday morning that his Toyota Fortuner was crashed into a tree by his friend’s cousin in Masvingo.

Freeman released a statement on Saturday saying “Owen” took the car without his permission and crashed it.

