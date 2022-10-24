Harare Duo In Soup Over Exam Paper Leaks

By A Correspondent- Two learners at Mufakose High1 last week appeared in court after they were caught cheating in the middle of an examination.

The two Beloved Chidakwa (19) and Tinashe Shambi (19), already had access to a Mathematics Paper 1 exam paper before the examinations started, according to prosecutors.

They were charged with a count of unlawful access to examination material when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

They will be back in court on November 28 awaiting trial after they were freed on $15 000 bail each.

Allegations:

Chidakwa was caught scrolling on his iPhone 6S and did not pay heed to the instructions to surrender it to the invigilator when called on to, according to court papers. The invigilator, Zvikomborero Gomera, took the student to the Headmaster David Vurayayi to report the matter.

-newzimbabwe

