Mass Transfers Rock ZRP

Spread the love

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has instituted mass transfers of officers countrywide, a development that the police has described as routine.

However, there are reports that rising indiscipline, incompetence, and allegations of corruption triggered the mass transfers.

Harare province on Thursday last week transferred more than 450 police officers with immediate effect.

The transfers are reportedly affecting members of the ranks of the assistant inspector, sergeant-major, sergeant, and constable.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the transfers to Zimbabwe Independent. He said:

That leaked police internal communication was meant for the officer commanding Harare to transfer members within his province according to police regulations.

So there is nothing sinister or alarming about those transfers because, in terms of the police regulations, officers commanding provinces have the leeway to transfer members within their provinces to address manpower shortages, performance, and also the issue of job rotation.

It’s not unique to Harare. These transfers are being effected by officers commanding provinces throughout the country and this also relates to members from the CID.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Independent reported a police source as saying massive transfers will be done at the ZRP Traffic section and the CID’s Commercial Crimes Unit (CCU) in Harare province. Said the source:

These are critical departments considering the current state of affairs on Zimbabwe’s roads which need serious policing to control the chaos and the increasing traffic volume, especially in urban areas.

There are a number of CCU officers facing corruption allegations with a number of letters having been submitted.

… We cannot ignore the fact that some of the transfers are routine especially when a member moves close to his family or requests a transfer and it is granted.

However, units like the CCU are special and one cannot just join and is then relegated to handle ordinary duties like receiving clients at the reception desk.

That means the member has been removed from where the action is and would have been found unsuitable to handle critical duties including investigations.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...