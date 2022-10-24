Rishi Sunak Wins UK PM’ship
24 October 2022
By BBC-After winning the Conservative Party leadership contest, Rishi Sunak will be the UK’s next prime minister.
Summary
- He will become the UK’s first British Asian PM and at 42, the youngest in more than a century
- The ex-chancellor who oversaw the nation’s finances during the Covid pandemic was the only contender to gain enough support from MPs
- His rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race in the final minutes before nominations closed
- He was greeted by rapturous applause and banging on desks as he arrived to address Tory MPs following the result
- He is said to have told them that the UK was facing a tough period and there were going to be “no easy answers”
- “The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak without him saying a word about what he would do as PM,” said Labour’s Angela Rayner
- She reiterated Labour’s call for a general election, echoed by the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party.
BBC