Scandalous Mohadi Morns Mnangagwa Grandson

Spread the love

By- Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi has sent condolences to President Emmerson Mnangagwa following the death of his grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa.

Yasha (5) died yesterday following respiratory complications.

In a statement on Monday morning, Mohadi who is a Vice President in the ruling ZANU PF said:

I wish to console the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa and Amai following the passing on of their grandson. It is, indeed, a difficult moment for the family but may they find comfort from the fact that the whole nation mourns with them.

May Yasha’s soul rest in peace.

Yasha is Sean Mnangagwa’s son.

A statement released by Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana yesterday said Yasha died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications.

Meanwhile, a funeral service for the late Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa was held this Monday in Harare.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...