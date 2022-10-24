Typical Ubuntu As President Chamisa Mourns Mnangagwa Grandson

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has written a condolence message to political rival Emmerson Mnangagwa following the death of the latter’s grandson.

Mnangagwa’s grandson, Yasha Mafidi, succumbed to chest complications on Sunday.

“LOSS of a loved one is such a painful and sad moment.

My deepest condolences to the @edmnangagwa family on the tragic loss of their beloved grandson,Yasha.

Our prayers are with the family during this very difficult time. May Yasha’s soul Rest In Peace,” said President Chamisa in a statement.

